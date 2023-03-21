Add a heading - 1

Team members from The Birthplace of UPMC Magee-Womens in Williamsport receive the Quilt Day quilt designed and created by Bonnie Orndorf, a member of the Clinton Piecemakers Quilt Guild.

 Photo provided

Williamsport, Pa. — In recognition of National Quilting Day on Sat., March 18, the Clinton Piecemakers Quilt Guild donated a baby quilt to the first newborn at The Birthplace at UPMC Williamsport, part of UPMC Magee-Womens.

UPMC_2023_Quilt_Donation_1.jpg

Mom, dad, and baby Robin pose with their new woodland themed quilt. It says, “I am fearfully and wonderfully made.”

This year’s quilt was created by Bonnie Orndorf, and it was given to baby Robin and parents Mahoghany and Marquis. National Quilting Day is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of March and highlights the artistic tradition that’s been around for centuries.

