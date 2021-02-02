Punxsutawney, Pa. -- It's Groundhog Day! "Phil was awakened 7:25 a.m. on this morning where few can attend."

In a virtual ceremony today, Punxsutawney Phil declared that he indeed saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter. The scene was different, as the Inner Circle gathered at a snowy Gobbler's Knob to welcome the rodent with only cardboard cut-outs as a crowd.

The story of the holiday tradition declares that if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of February 2 and sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter weather. Should he not see his shadow, we will have an early spring.

The annual event began in 1886, when a spirited group of groundhog hunters dubbed themselves "The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club" and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one and only weather prognosticating groundhog.

This is the 106th winter that Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow. He has only predicted 20 known springs in his time, while "10 predictions have been lost to history," according to legend.

