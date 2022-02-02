Punxsutawney, Pa. -- Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediciton!

If Candlemas be fair and bright,

Come, Winter, have another flight;

If Candlemas brings clouds and rain,

Go Winter, and come not again.

In today's ceremony at Gobbler's Knob, Punxsutawney Phil found Candlemas to be clouds and rain -- six more weeks of winter it is!

The Inner Circle and revelers gathered, shouting, "We love Phil!" at a snowy Gobbler's Knob to welcome the rodent. The party ramped up this year, with reportedly more than 10,000 people and hours of live entertainment leading up to the moment of truth.

In 2021, only cardboard cutouts were on hand to serve as an audience, thanks to COVID-19.

The story of the Groundhog

The story of the holiday tradition declares that if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of February 2 and sees his shadow, we're destined for six more weeks of winter weather. Should he not see his shadow, we will have an early spring.

The annual event began in 1886, when a spirited group of groundhog hunters dubbed themselves "The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club" and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one and only weather prognosticating groundhog.

This is the 106th winter that Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow. He has only predicted 20 known springs in his time, while "10 predictions have been lost to history," according to legend.

