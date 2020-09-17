Harrisburg, Pa. – “The decriminalization and legalization of adult-use cannabis are what the people of Pennsylvania want,” said Gov. Wolf yesterday during a press conference. “I urge the General Assembly to listen to them.”

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman yesterday to call on the state legislature to take up legalization of adult-use cannabis. Wolf and Fetterman highlighted the beneficial role legalization can play in the process of restorative justice and revenue generation in the state.

“This is revenue that can help Pennsylvanians adversely impacted by the criminal justice system access restorative justice programs, it can be earmarked to help our historically disadvantaged small businesses weather the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, and it will give our economy a much-needed boost,” said Gov. Wolf.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous disruptions to Pennsylvania’s economy, and with additional federal aid stagnating in Congress, Wolf said adult-use cannabis legalization now will go a long way in helping the state’s economy recover in the future.

States that have legalized adult-use cannabis receive hundreds of millions in additional revenue which, in turn, boosts state spending on things like social programs, which helps individuals.

Lt. Gov. Fetterman has long led the charge for decriminalizing possession of small amounts of cannabis, something that can save money and change the path of the lives of people previously convicted of these low-level crimes.

“In 2019, nearly 22,000 people in PA were arrested for having a small amount of marijuana,” Lt. Gov. Fetterman said. “We can better devote the time and resources we spend prosecuting these Pennsylvanians for doing something that most of us think shouldn’t even be illegal.”

Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman were joined by Lehigh Valley NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) executive director Jeff Riedy. NORML hosted “Planting A Seed for Freedom; Let Our People Grow,” an awareness event on the Capitol steps today.

“We welcome the inclusion of cannabis legalization into Governor Wolf’s legislative agenda, which doubles-down on his commitment to support statewide legalization,” Jeff Riedy said. “NORML chapters across the commonwealth endorsed the Wolf/Fetterman ticket back in 2018. With two robust legalization bills already written, lawmakers could act tomorrow.”

New Jersey, a neighbor state to Pennsylvania, is slated to vote on marijuana legalization in November. With so many Pennsylvanians living close to the state border, officials are concerned that millions of dollars in state revenue could end up going out-of-state as Pennsylvanians travel to New Jersey to enjoy the new recreational freedom.