Lewisburg, PA -- Borrow hours of entertainment with the Public Library for Union County's new Binge Box collection.

The collection features over 30 boxes that contain four to six DVDs that share a single theme such as tearjerkers, movies that kill, heroes in tights, Disney princesses, musicals, fantasy, and others. A free bag of microwave popcorn is included with each box check-out while supplies last.

“We started developing the Binge Box themes at the beginning of the year and have continued working on them during the library's closure,” said Assistant Library Director Rachael Waugh. “With many of us still feeling vulnerable leaving our homes and most summer activities being limited or canceled, our Binge Boxes offer a way to stay entertained on these hot summer nights.”

To check out a box, you must have a Union County Library System card and be a current library member in good standing. Search the library’s online catalog at UnionCountyLibraries.org using the keyword “binge box” or search for a box by name. Binge Boxes are loaned for seven days with one renewal and are to be picked up and returned in drop boxes outside of any Union County library. The late fee for a Binge Box is $1.00 per day.

Below are the library’s current Binge Box titles with more to be added in the future.

Adults

Chick Flicks

Christmas Gone Wrong

Dystopia

Get Your Head in the Game

Heroes in Tights

Movies That Kill

Musically Inclined

Screen Queens

Something to Tempt Your Palate

Tanks & Trenches

Tearjerkers

This Movie Will Self-Destruct

Villains

Vroom, Vroom

Wedding Bells

Children

Animals Gone Crazy

Christmas Adventures

Dinosaur/Prehistoric

Disney Movies

Disney Pixar

Disney Princess

Dr. Seuss Classics

Fantasy

Original Christmas Classics

Pets

Sesame Street

Shirley Temple

Storybook Characters

Superheroes

Thomas & Friends

For more information visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/BingeBoxes or call the library at (570) 523-1172.