Cogan House Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Montoursville are currently searching for a missing woman, presumed to be endangered, in Cogan House Township.

The woman, Nila Ross, 82, was last seen at her place of residence in Cogan House Township today at 1:30 a.m.

Ross is described as 5'5" with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and grey checkered jacket, a black vest, blue jeans, as well as mismatching shoes: a blue snow boot and a sneaker.

PSP believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury, and may be confused. People in the area are asked to keep an eye out for Ross.

Anyone who sees Ross is asked to call PSP Montoursville or 911 immediately.