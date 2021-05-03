Washington, DC - This week, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced the launch of Project Wave Breaker, which will direct interdiction, enforcement, and outreach efforts to high-impact areas to disrupt the entry of fentanyl into the U.S. and surrounding areas.

In particular, the initiative will target the activities of Mexican cartels, which are the primary suppliers of illicit fentanyl and similar substances in the United States.

“While a major entry point for fentanyl is the Southwest border, the cartels are spreading their poison into communities across the Nation,” said DEA Acting Administrator D. Christopher Evans.

“Through this initiative, we’re tackling a very real public health, public safety, and national security threat, identifying the most egregious street-level networks in our communities and working our way up through the supply chain.”

Eleven DEA divisions are currently participating in Project Wave Breaker; these divisions account for 85 percent of all synthetic opioid seizures in 2020. Participating divisions include Phoenix, Arizona; New York; San Diego, California; New England; Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; St. Louis, Missouri; San Francisco, California; Houston, Texas; and El Paso, Texas.

According to the DEA, Mexican cartels, especially the Sinaloa Cartel, have been capitalizing on the opioid epidemic, bringing illicit and dangerous fentanyl across the border and driving record-setting overdose death rates.

CDC data states that over 87,000 U.S. residents died from opioid overdose last year - the largest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Of fentanyl-containing pills tested in DEA laboratories, 25 percent contained potentially lethal amounts of the drug. One kilogram of fentanyl can be divided into 500,000 potentially lethal doses.