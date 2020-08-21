Faribault, Mn. -- Faribault Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 15,134 pounds of canned soup due to mislabeling and undeclared allergens. The cans are labeled as Progresso chicken noodle soup, but actually contain pasta and meatballs. The product contains known allergens milk and soy, as well as beef and pork.

The recalled product was produced on May 26, 2020.

To identify the recalled product, check 14 ounce cans of "Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup" for a best by date of May 26, 2022 printed on the bottom of the can and a best by date of June 9, 2022 printed on the product case. The establishment number "EST18826A" is printed on the bottom of the can under the best by date.

The problem was discovered when the firm’s distributor received consumer complaints that the "soup" contained meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles.

The USDA advises customers who have purchased the mislabeled soup to return it to the place of purchase or dispose of it.