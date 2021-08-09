Wellsboro, Pa. - The home community to Pa.'s Grand Canyon never ceases to amaze with a plethora of things to do and see.

On Aug. 1, From My Shelf Books & Gifts livestreamed the prize drawing for the Totally Ninja Raccoon Hunt game, which took place in Wellsboro throughout the month of July. Bookstore staff drew 34 winners.

"Eighty-five passports were turned in by 6 p.m. on July 31 with a total of 1,484 tickets entered in this year's prize drawing," said Kasey Coolidge, bookstore manager. "This was one of the best hunts we've had."

"Those who played could stop in at all 25 participating locations to find the raccoons and have their passports stamped or signed to be entered in the prize drawing 2, Pa.5 times. This year, each passport holder went to an average of 17 participating locations compared to 10 in past years. Overall participation is still down a bit due to the pandemic but continuing on an upward trajectory," said Coolidge.

"The majority of those in this year's Totally Ninja Raccoon hunt were youth, from youngsters to teenagers," she continued. "About a dozen adults took part. Some were in their mid-twenties and had gone on the search when they were teenagers and decided to do it again this year. Most of those who participated were from the Wellsboro area with some from other Tioga County communities and several states, including New York."

The grand prize winner of $100 in cash was Devon Holderby.

Emily Parisi, Magena Stroud, Melanie Titus, and Hailee Lyons each won $25 in Wellsboro Chamber Dollars donated by From My Shelf Books & Gifts.

The Frog Hut contributed two $10 gift certificates, which were won by Eugene Iovine and Eva Cook and one $5 gift certificate won by Lee Meyers.

Other winners included: $20 gift certificates — Faith Raymond to Stacy Kay's Cafe and Madison Robbins to Wellsboro House Restaurant and Brewery: $15 gift certificates — Caleb Raymond to the Farmer's Daughters and Eva Reiner to Garrison's Clothing; and $10 gift certificates — Breona Deveney to Cafe 1905; Logan Wilson to Dunham's Department Store; Wyatt Chapman to Highland Chocolates; Ryleigh Sporer to In My Shoes; Allen Ott to Karen's Country Store; Olivia Gage to the Native Bagel; Zoey Smith to Pag-Omar Farms Market; Raegan Bourret and Max Fish, each to Tony's Italian Cuisine; Kristina Belz to Main Street Creamery and Henry Pell to Yellow Basket & Ice Cream Shop.

Winning items donated by businesses were: Matthew Robbins, a Nepo rechargeable flashlight from C. S. Sports; Jeff Rawson, a stuffed gnome from Kelly's Canyon Country Crafts; Daniel Smith, the nine books in the Totally Ninja Raccoons series from author Kevin Coolidge; Penelope Pell, a Totally Ninja Raccoon custom-designed backpack with some books inside from Krout's Creations; Kurt Reed, a 30-minute archery lesson at Moore's Sports Center; Maddison Moore, a gift bag of souvenirs from Omi of the Canyon; Grady Crowl, Grace Wilson and Liz Jordain, a Pentel Markers set for each from Tioga Office Products; Jennifer Belz, 4-In-One-Row Game from Wild Asaph Outfitters; and Lilly Ryan, a bag of gifts from several vendors at the Wellsboro Mini Mall.

The names of all of the winners and what they won are also listed on the bookstore's Facebook page.

"When I spoke with participating business owners, their response was enthusiastic. They had a great time with the families and were happy to contribute this year's prizes," said Coolidge. "Thanks also to all of our searchers, many patient parents and grandparents who drove the kids around."