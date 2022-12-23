Arctic air and dangerous wind chill values will continue for most of the eastern two-thirds of the country into the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Dangerous conditions surface when power sources go out. Here are tips to keep yourself and neighbors safe during a deep temperature plunge:

Frostbite/hypothermia

The way to avoid frostbite and hypothermia is to plan for extreme cold before it arrives. Don't get caught unprepared.

Check the forecast at weather.gov or your favorite weather app, station, etc.: Make checking the forecast part of your regular routine so you'll know when to expect cold weather.

Adjust your schedule: If possible, adjust your schedule to avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, typically the early morning. Try to find a warm spot for your children while waiting for the school bus outside.

Protect your pets, livestock and other property: If you have pets or farm animals, make sure they have plenty of food and water, and are not overly exposed to extreme cold. Take precautions to ensure your water pipes do not freeze. Know the temperature thresholds of your plants and crops.

Fill up the tank: Make sure your car or vehicle has at least a half a tank of gas during extreme cold situations so that you can stay warm if you become stranded.

Update your winter car survival kit : Make sure your car survival kit has the following: Jumper cables: flares or reflective triangle are great extras Flashlights: Replace the batteries before the winter season starts and pack some extras First aid kit: Also check your purse of bag for essential medications Baby, special needs gear: If you have a baby or family member with special needs, pack diapers and any special formula or food Food: Stock non-perishable food such as canned food and a can opener, dry cereal and protein rich foods like nuts and energy bars Water: Have at least 1 gallon of water per person a day for at least 3 days Basic toolkit: Pliers, wrench, screwdriver Pet supplies: Food and water Radio: Battery or hand cranked Cat litter or sand: For better tire traction Shovel: To dig out snow Ice scraper: Even if you usually park in a garage, have one in the car. Clothes: Make sure you dress for the weather in warm clothes, gloves, hat, sturdy boots, jacket and an extra change of clothes for the cold Warmers: Pack extra for body, hands, feet Blankets or sleeping bags: If you get stranded in traffic on a lonely road, you'll be glad to have it. Charged cell phone : Keep a spare charger in your car as well

Power outages

Prepare ahead

According to information from Ready.pa.gov, before a power outage, here are some things you can do so that you're ready if one occurs.

Build or restock your emergency kit, including a flashlight, batteries, cash, and first aid supplies.

Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phone or any device that requires power and sign up for mobile alerts.

Know where the manual release lever of your electric garage door opener is located and how to operate it.

Purchase ice or freeze water-filled plastic containers to help keep food cold during a temporary power outage.

Keep your car’s gas tank full-gas stations rely on electricity to power their pumps. If you use your car to re-charge devices, do NOT keep the car running in a garage, partially enclosed space, or close to a home, this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Learn about the emergency plans that have been established in your area by visiting your state’s or local website so you can locate the closest cooling and warming shelters.

If you rely on anything that is battery-operated or power dependent like a medical device determine a back-up plan.

Find information on planning for emergencies for older Pennsylvanians or Pennsylvanians with disabilities.

During a Power Outage

Only use flashlights for emergency lighting, candles can cause fires.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Put on layers of warm clothing. Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors. Never use your oven as a source of heat. If the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location (the home of a relative or friend, or a public facility) that has heat to keep warm.

Turn off or disconnect appliances and other equipment in case of a momentary power “surge” that can damage computers and other devices. Consider adding surge protectors.

If you are considering purchasing a generator for your home, consult an electrician or engineer before purchasing and installing.

Only use generators away from your home and NEVER run a generator inside a home or garage, or connect it to your home's electrical system.

After a Power Outage

Throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40° F (4° C) for two hours or more or that has an unusual odor, color, or texture. When in doubt, throw it out!

If food in the freezer is colder than 40° F and has ice crystals on it, you can refreeze it.

Contact your doctor if you’re concerned about medications having spoiled.

Restock your emergency kit with fresh batteries, canned foods, and other supplies.

Learn more about food safety from the CDC

