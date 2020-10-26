Williamsport, Pa. – The final week of October is PrEP Awareness Week. PrEP, which is short for "Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis," is a daily pill that is taken to prevent a person from becoming HIV positive.

PrEP is prescribed to people who are at a high risk of becoming HIV positive. Some of the behaviors that could make somebody more likely to become positive is consistently not using condoms when having sex, having been diagnosed with an STI in the past six months, sharing tools for injecting drugs or having or having had a sexual partner who is HIV positive that has an unknown or detectable viral load, according to the CDC.

AIDS Resource offers one of the only free PrEP clinics in the area at its Williamsport office, located on 500 West Third Street. The no-cost clinic gives community members a safe space to speak about their sexual health. Dr. Drew Haussmann, an agency board member, volunteers to work with patients to see if PrEP is right for them.

“One of the main goals of the clinic is to provide a comfortable place for all people,” said Sigfried Aragona, Registered Nurse/Clinical Case Manager at AIDS Resource. “We continually strive to be an inclusive and confidential service especially for those who are uninsured, people who inject drugs, gender and sexual minorities, and sex workers and escorts,” he said.

Patients get an initial HIV test and then schedule tests every three months to ensure that they are still HIV negative, and if they are, they can immediately begin treatment.

“AIDS Resource’s staff use a nonjudgmental and harm reduction approach when speaking about potentially sensitive topics, involving sex, relationships and drug use,” said Aragona.

Aside from PrEP decreasing the number of positive HIV diagnoses, another benefit is that those who are taking PrEP are making their sexual health a priority.

“PrEP has offered a way for people to advocate for their own health and take control in preventing a chronic condition,” he said. “It gives an avenue for patients to feel more empowered in their health and less ashamed in their relationships as it relates to HIV.”

PrEP was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in 2012 with Truvada being the only drug option until Descovy was approved in 2019. If HIV enters the body of somebody taking PrEP, the medication blocks the pathways to the person’s T cells where HIV strikes first, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When taken daily, PrEP reduces the possibility of HIV transmission from sex by 99 percent, and for those who inject drugs, it reduces the risk by 74 percent. Though PrEP is incredibly effective when taken as prescribed, safer-sex tools such as condoms should also be used to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections.

To learn more about PrEP or make an appointment for the PrEP clinic, please call (570) 322-8448. For more about AIDS Resource and its services, please visit aidsresource.com.