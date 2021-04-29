Laurelton, Pa. - To assist with library programming expenses, West End Library is holding an encore of their January Delgrosso's and Marianna's hoagie and pizza fundraiser.

Available for order are 14-inch hoagies which include Italian, all-American, ham, ham club, roast beef, turkey, three cheese, and smoked ham and cheddar. Pizzas are 12-inch and include pepperoni, cheese, and white.

Place your order now through Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked up Friday, May 28 after 2 p.m. Pizzas can be frozen and heat well in the oven. Each hoagie and pizza costs nine dollars.

Programming supported by this fundraiser enables the community to experience and learn from knowledgeable presenters. The West End Library takes pride in the ability to bring programs of interest to the community.

To place an order or for more information visit the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road in Laurelton or call (570) 922-4773.