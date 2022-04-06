Williamsport, Pa — The PPL Foundation awarded a $8,500 sustaining grant to the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra in support of their educational youth programs during their 2021-2022 season.

These programs introduce students to orchestral music through pre-concert presentations, free tickets, and music training that includes the Youth Orchestra and Junior Strings programs.

The PPL Foundation promotes the development of sustainable communities and supports children’s success from cradle to career. As a keystone in each of the communities they serve, the PPL Foundation contributes millions of dollars annually, partnering with nonprofit organizations working in education and sustainable communities.



