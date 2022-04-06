Symphony.jpg

Pictured from left is Andrew Jones, violinist and conductor of the Williamsport Symphony Junior Strings; Tracie Witter, Regional Affairs Director, PPL Electric Utilities; Gerardo Edelstein, Music Director/Conductor of the Williamsport Symphony; Janet Harris, Director of Development, Williamsport Symphony; and Matt Radspinner, bassist and conductor of the Williamsport Symphony Youth Orchestra. 

 Willliamsport Symphony Orchestra

Williamsport, Pa — The PPL Foundation awarded a $8,500 sustaining grant to the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra in support of their educational youth programs during their 2021-2022 season. 

These programs introduce students to orchestral music through pre-concert presentations, free tickets, and music training that includes the Youth Orchestra and Junior Strings programs. 

The PPL Foundation promotes the development of sustainable communities and supports children’s success from cradle to career. As a keystone in each of the communities they serve, the PPL Foundation contributes millions of dollars annually, partnering with nonprofit organizations working in education and sustainable communities.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.