The Powerball jackpot continues to surge, now hitting the 8th largest total in Powerball's 30-year plus history.

The next drawing for an annuity value of $653 million, or $350.5 million cash, will be Wednesday, Feb. 1. Pennsylvania players can either purchase their Powerball ticket online or visit a retailer.

In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run has generated more than $56 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $22.4 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians. As of Wednesday afternoon, in Pennsylvania, Powerball tickets were sold at the rate of an estimated more than $2,800 each minute, with more than 1,300 tickets being sold per minute.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 19, 2022, by a single ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The last time a Powerball jackpot was won in Pennsylvania was on August 3, 2022.

If there is no Powerball winner in tonight’s drawing, the jackpot for the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing will be an estimated $700 million, or $375.7 million cash.

The Pennsylvania Lottery offers the following tips to players:

Always check your PA Lottery tickets at the time of purchase . Tickets cannot be canceled, so you should immediately speak to the clerk or manager to resolve any concerns before leaving the store.

Always sign the back of your PA Lottery ticket. This will help prevent someone else from trying to cash it in the event your PA Lottery ticket becomes lost or stolen or if someone tries to scratch out, white out, or change your signature.

Never post your winning ticket on social media. This will prevent someone else from trying to cash your winning ticket.

