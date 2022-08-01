Harrisburg, Pa. — When the avian flu swept through poultry farms in Lancaster and Berks counties earlier this year, farmers lost more than 4 million birds.

Now the state is helping them recover those losses with $25 million in funding, officials announced last week.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and industry partners to announce a new $25 million recovery and reimbursement program for poultry farmers and integrators impacted by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

HPAI directly impacted 17 poultry farms in Lancaster and Berks counties this spring and summer, causing a loss of more than 4.2 million birds. The commonwealth's new HPAI Recovery Reimbursement Grant Program provides $25 million to help bridge the gap for affected farmers and facilitate a path to recovery.

"Pennsylvania's poultry industry is $7.1 billion to the economy and 26,600 jobs. It's food on the table here in the commonwealth and across the nation. This $25 million recovery program was critical to secure, and I'm grateful to Governor Tom Wolf and the General Assembly for recognizing the value of this industry in the budget," said Redding. "Pennsylvania's poultry producers and integrators will remain vigilant, and together we are prepared to continue fighting this threat to our food system and economy during upcoming migrations."

