The Potter-Tioga region is offering a range of free outdoor programs this upcoming weekend at two area state parks.

Cherry Springs State Park Programs

Free in-person programs will be held this Friday, July 14, and Saturday July 15 at Cherry Springs State Park.

The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44. The address is 4639 Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915.

Star gazing programs are all held in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited and nights can be chilly, those attending may want to bring a chair and/or blanket.

Programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder. Telescopes will not be available if there is significant cloud-cover. Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

All visitors should arrive before dark, including those who plan to observe the night sky on their own and are asked to leave pets at home.

Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. People who choose to register will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

Park Welcome & Walking Tour: Friday, July 14 from 8-8:45 p.m.

Coming to a Night Sky Program this Friday, July 14 but arriving early? Meet park staff at the kiosk by the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to go on a short, guided walk of park facilities, learning about their past, present and future. The kiosk is next to the restrooms near the gravel lot. All ages are welcome. Expect to walk less than a mile on mostly level terrain.

Launch Into Space — Yard Games: Saturday, July 15 from 7-7:45 p.m.

Launch into space by joining park staff for astronomy-themed educational yard games. These fun, family-friendly, free games will provide an intro to astronomy and are a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour program.

Nature at Night: Saturday, July 15 from 8-8:45 p.m.

Coming to a Night Sky Program this Saturday, July 15, but arriving early? Join park staff for a family-friendly Nature at Night Program that features fascinating creatures. Possible topics are: fireflies, owls bats, black bears and more.

Night Sky Tour - Intro to the Summer Sky: Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15 from 9:15-10 p.m.

Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park during a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff that is great for beginners. Learn how to find the Big Dipper and the North Star and a few key summer constellations. Listen as staff recounts the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.

Through Our Telescopes: Hidden in Plain Sight — Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15 from 10:15-11 p.m.

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky. Look through park telescopes at some of the hidden wonders of the night sky, searching for double-stars and other features tucked into well-known constellations. In July, we may even bring out a large telescope. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs. Questions? Call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

Hills Creek State Park Programs

A free, in-person program about bats and a survey of park bats will take place this Saturday, July 15 From 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Hills Creek State Park.

The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road. The address is 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901-9676.

Visit the park’s Nature Center and learn about the many benefits of bats, the very real threat they face today, and what you can do to help. The Game Commission will also lead a survey of bats in the park.

For more information, call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

