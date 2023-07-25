The Potter-Tioga region is offering a range of free outdoor programs this upcoming weekend at two area state parks.

Cherry Springs State Park Programs

Free, in-person programs are being held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 28, 29 and 30 at Cherry Springs State Park.

The park is located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.

Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. The public may choose to register; those who do will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

Park Welcome & Walking Tour — Friday, July 28 from 8-8:45 p.m.

Arriving early for a Night Sky Program? Meet park staff at the kiosk by the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to go on a short, guided walk of park facilities to learn about their past, present and future. The kiosk is next to the restrooms near the gravel lot. Expect to walk less than a mile on mostly level terrain. All ages are welcome.

Astronomy Trivia Night — Friday, July 28 from 8-9 p.m.

Think you know the night sky? Put your knowledge to the test. Get your team together and make your way to the benches in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area by 8pm to compete. This is an all-ages trivia event so bring the whole family. There will be prizes for the winning team.

Launch Into Space: Lunar Landing - Yard Games — Saturday, July 29 from 7-7:45 p.m.

Launch into space by joining park staff for moon and astronomy-themed free, fun, family-friendly educational yard games, These games will provide an introduction to astronomy, and are a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour program.

Nature at Night: Owl Prowl — Saturday, July 29 from 8-9 p.m.

Whooo’s there? After a half-hour presentation exploring owl traits and identification, owl prowl participants will walk about one mile on mostly level grass and gravel surfaces to listen and look for owls. Be prepared to stand still silently at times as owls can be a little shy. Wear suitable footwear for potentially damp grass and bring a red-light flashlight.

Night Sky Tour: Introduction to the Summer Sky — Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 from 9:15-10 p.m.

Wish you knew your way around the night sky? Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State during a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Learn how to find the Big Dipper, the North Star, and a few key summer constellations. It’s great for beginners. Listen as staff recount the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Find out about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.

Gibbous Moon & Planet Watch is This Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, from 10-11 p.m.

The Gibbous moon is nearly full. Join park staff to take a journey to the moon by telescope and explore some of its fascinating and diverse natural features from highlands to volcanic plains and discover where lunar landings took place. After viewing the moon take a look at a visible planet. Telescope availability is subject to time and crowd-size limitations.

Music Under the Stars - EMMF Brass Quintet “Explore the Universe” is This Sunday, July 30 from 8pm to 9pm

Enjoy a free performance by the five-member EMMF brass quintet and a percussionist as part of the Endless Mountain Music Festival concert series. The concert is open to all ages. Seating is limited; bring chairs. Registration is optional, but encouraged. If it becomes necessary to cancel or relocate the concert due to inclement weather, all registered participants will be notified by email. Following the concert, attendees are invited to stay for a Night Sky Tour from 9:45pm to 10:30pm and a Moon Watch from 10:30pm to 11:15pm.

Night Sky Tour: Introduction to the Summer Sky is This Sunday, July 30, 9:45pm to 10:30pm

Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Learn how to find the Big Dipper, the North Star and a few key summer constellations. It’s great for beginners. Listen as staff recount the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.

Through Our Telescopes: Moon Watch is This Sunday, July 30 from 10:30pm to 11:15pm

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour to explore the moon’s diverse natural landscape from highlands to volcanic plains and discover moon mission landing sites. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

Register here for park programs. Questions? Call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

Hills Creek State Park Programs

Hills Creek State Park will host free in-person programs this Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29. The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road.

The park is located at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901-9676.

Talk to the Animals

From 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Friday, July 28 in the park’s Nature Center Area, discover how animals “talk” by sight, scent and sound.

Register Now for Critter Call

Preregistration is required for Critter Call, a nighttime program being held this Saturday, July 29 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It offers participants a chance to see nocturnal wildlife in a unique way.

The number that can participate is limited to 12, including adults and children ages 10 and up. To register, call 570-724-4246 or stop in at the park office. After a brief orientation, the group will travel to spots in and around the park to “call in” a gray fox using night lights and an electronic game call.

Other species that may be encountered will be deer, raccoons, owls, and coyotes. Critter Call involves discreetly hiking into the woods and calling from several locations. Participants should be prepared to drive short distances, wear scent-free, dark colored clothing and remain quiet, both coming and going. No flashlights are allowed. This program is not suitable for young children or those who have difficulty walking at night in a woodland setting.

For more information, call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

