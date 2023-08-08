The Potter-Tioga region is offering a range of free outdoor programs this upcoming weekend at two area state parks.

Cherry Springs State Park Programs

Free, in-person programs are being held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11, 12, and 13 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, Pa. 16915.

The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Stargazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited, bring a chair and/or blanket. Leave pets at home.

Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

All visitors should arrive at the park before dark whether they are attending a stargazing program or are observing on their own.

All programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder.

Registration is encouraged but not required. All registered participants will receive an email if a program has to be cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

How Meteor Showers Work — Aug. 11, 12, and 13

From 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 12 and 13, join park staff for a short, fun, interactive activity that helps explain where the Perseid meteor shower comes from. This game provides an introduction to this weekend's Perseid meteor shower and is a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour.

Night Sky Tour: Perseid Meteor Shower — Aug. 11, 12, and 13

The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend. While the best meteor viewing will occur after midnight, come explore the constellations in the night sky through a laser-guided tour led by park staff from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 12 and 13. Listen as the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky are recounted.

Through Our Telescopes: From Saturn to Stars — Aug. 11, 12, and 13

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend. Meteors are best viewed after midnight with the naked eye. Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky that focuses on Saturn, double stars, and possibly a nebula or two from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11, 12 and 13. Telescopes are on a first-come, first-served basis subject to park staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

Register at this link for park programs.

Hills Creek State Park Programs

Free, in-person programs will be held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11, 12 and 13 at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901-9676.

The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road. All programs are held rain or shine.

Invasive Plants and People — Friday, Aug. 11

With more than 140 invasive plant species threatening state land, natural areas, and agriculture, it's important to keep an eye out for these aggressive plants to stop the spread. Learn about some of the most common invasive species found in Tioga County, the risks they pose to native species and what people can do to help.

This Friday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the park’s Nature Center Area.

Intro to Fly Fishing Class — Saturday, Aug. 12

The Introduction to Fly-Fishing class is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 12 at the park’s Lakeview Pavilion. Capped at 20 participants, this four-hour program will provide two hours of hands-on instruction on equipment assembly, knot tying, aquatic macroinvertebrates and casting.

During the remaining two hours, participants will gain on-water fishing experience, with guidance from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission staff and Fishing Skills Instructors. Fly-fishing gear and instruction is provided for the duration of the program at no cost to participants. NO fishing license is needed to participate. Pre-registration is required. Click the green register button to be directed to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission registration page.

Black Bears of PA — Saturday, Aug. 12

Learn all about Pennsylvania's black bears from their habitat to diet, behaviors, management, diseases, and more. Hides, skulls, videos, and other visuals will be displayed to help tell their story.

This Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the park’s Nature Center Area.

Meet the Weasel Family — Sunday, Aug. 13

Learn about the members of the weasel family, including how to identify them, their behaviors, temperament, and much more. Not all members of the weasel family are called weasels. Many examples will be shown.

This Sunday, Aug. 13 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the park’s Nature Center Area.

For more information, call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

