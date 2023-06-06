The Potter-Tioga region is offering a range of free outdoor programs this upcoming weekend at two area state parks.

Cherry Springs State Park Programs

In-person programs are this Friday, June 9 and this Saturday, June 10 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, PA 16915. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.

Register at this link for park programs. Questions? Call 1-814-435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.

Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. The public may choose to register because they will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.

Park Welcome & Walking Tour: Friday, June 9 from 8-8:45 p.m.

Arriving early for a Night Sky Program? Park in the gravel lot for the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Meet park staff at the kiosk near the restroom to go on a short, guided walk of less than a mile on mostly level terrain to learn about park facilities' past, present and future. All ages welcome.

Nature at Night: Saturday, June 10 from 8-8:45 p.m.

Arriving early for a Night Sky Program? Park in the gravel lot for the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Join park staff for a family-friendly Nature at Night program featuring fascinating creatures that enjoy the night as much as people do. Possible topics include: fireflies, owls, bats, black bears and more.

Those with questions or want to know when a specific topic or animal will be featured during a Nature at Night program can email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call the park office at 814-435-1037.

Night Sky Tour: The Maiden and the Summer Triangle: Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 from 9:15-10 p.m.

Experience the wonder of the night sky at Cherry Springs through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Explore the star formation of the Summer Triangle and the area of the sky near Virgo, the maiden. Listen as the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky are recounted. Learn about the park's history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

Through Our Telescopes: Hidden in Plain Sight: Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 from 10:15-11 p.m.

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky. Look through park telescopes at some of the hidden wonders of the night sky and search for double-stars and other features tucked into well-known constellations. No preregistration required. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed, subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

Hills Creek State Park Programs

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 9, 10 and 11 are free in-person programs at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road. All programs are held rain or shine.

Find more information about Hills Creek State Park programs at this link. Or call the park office at 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Program about Nature's Worst – Tornados: Friday, June 9

There are over 1100 tornados in the United States, many more than people realize. From 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Friday, June 9, in the park’s Nature Center, learn about the differences between watches and warnings and what to do in the event of a tornado while outside.

Bears of Pennsylvania Program: Saturday, June 10

With the state’s bear population estimated at over 18,000 and the peak of the breeding season being in June, July, and August, interactions between man and bear are more likely. From 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 10 in the park’s Nature Center find out what to do when seeing a bear and how to peacefully coexist. Videos and tales of the area’s bears will be featured.

Program on Three Smart Dogs: Sunday, June 11

From 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this

Sunday, June 11 in the park’s Nature Center, examine the world of three canines, the red fox, grey fox, and coyote and learn about their unique features and survival strategies in the wild. Skins, mounts, photos and skulls will be used to demonstrate these features.

