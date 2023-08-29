The Potter-Tioga region is offering a range of free outdoor programs this upcoming weekend at two area state parks.

Cherry Springs State Park Programs

Cherry Springs State Park will host free, in-person programs this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, PA 16915.

The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.

Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.

All visitors should arrive at the park before dark whether they are attending a star gazing program or are observing on their own.

All programs will be cancelled in the event of rain or thunder.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. The public may want to register because all registered participants will receive an email if a program has to be cancelled or modified due to weather, etc. Organizers ask that pets be left at home.

Park Welcome & Walking Tour: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Arriving early for a Night Sky Program? At 7 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 1 meet at the kiosk by the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to join park staff for a short, guided, 45-minute walk of park facilities, learning about their past, present and future. Expect to walk less than a mile on mostly level terrain. The kiosk is next to the restrooms near the gravel lot. All ages are welcome.

Owl Prowl: Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

After a half-hour presentation exploring owl traits and identification from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. hit the trail with park staff to listen and look for owls. Be prepared to silently stand still at times since owls can be a little shy. Wear suitable footwear for potentially damp grass and bring a red-light flashlight. The walk will be about 1-mile over mostly level grass and gravel surfaces.

Night Sky Tour: Late Summer Sky: Friday and Saturday

Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Explore the constellations of Ursa Major (Big Bear, containing the Big Dipper) and Pegasus. Listen as staff recounts the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies.

Through Our Telescopes: Moon and Planet Watch: Friday and Saturday

Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2 from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The focus of this weekend’s program is on Saturn and the Moon. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.

Hills Creek State Park Programs

Hills Creek State Park will host free in-person programs this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Sept. 1, 2 and 3.

The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road. All programs are held rain or shine.

Go on a Beaver Hike: Friday, Sept. 1

At 7 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 1, take a .75-mile hike along the Mid-State Trail to see an active beaver lodge. It’s great for the whole family. Learn about the beaver’s history, management, and role at Hills Creek State Park.

World of the Beaver: Friday, Sept. 1

This Friday, Sept. 1, at 8:30 p.m. in the Nature Center area, learn through photos, skulls, hides and demonstrations about the biology of the beaver, the world’s second-largest living rodent weighing up to 110 pounds. Find out about this amazing mammal and its important history.

Register Now for Canoe Tour of Hills Creek Lake: Saturday, Sept. 2

At 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 2 explore the history and management of Hills Creek Lake - all by canoe in a relaxed family setting. Boats, paddles, and personal flotation devices (PFDs) will be provided and must be worn at all times. Meet at the beach area. Registration is required. To register, call 570-724-4246 or visit the park office between 9am and 5pm weekdays or this weekend.

Bobcats: Saturday, Sept. 2

This Saturday, Sept. 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the park’s Nature Center area, learn about the history of bobcats in Pennsylvania, as well as their management, life cycle, distribution and more during this free program. The facts surrounding this state's largest wild feline will be illustrated with mounts, hides, skulls, photos and videos.

Black Bears of Pennsylvania: Sunday, Sept. 3

From 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 3 in the park’s Nature Center area, learn all about the life cycle, diet, habits and behavior of the Pennsylvania black bear. Mounts, hides, videos and other visuals will be displayed.

For more information, call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

