Glassboro, Nj. - Memorial Day is a distant memory and summer vacation season is upon us, with the Fourth of July serving as one of the summer's biggest travel times.

As COVID-19 restrictions lift across the country and vaccinations relieve anxiety about contracting the disease, vacations, family cookouts, and other gatherings are expected to come back in a big way; according to a summer travel survey conducted by The Vacationer, 68 percent of Americans plan to go on a vacation this year.

The Vacationer also ran a Fourth of July survey to gauge travel intentions for the holiday weekend. The survey included 531 U.S. adults and was conducted over the internet between June 1 and June 2.

Eric Jones, Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Rowan College in South Jersey, served as the analyst for the results.

Key questions and stats include:

Do you intend to travel for the Fourth of July this year? If so, how?

Yes, primarily by plane: 11.26%

Yes, primarily by car: 36.59%

Yes, primarily by public transport (bus or train): 3.56%

No: 48.49%

If scaled up to reflect the entire U.S. population, this means that nearly 29 million American adults plan to travel by plane for the holiday - a significant increase from the 9.5 million passengers that the TSA screened for Thanksgiving holiday air travel.

Did you travel for any other holidays recently?

Memorial Day 2021: 27.17%

Easter 2021: 15.09%

Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa 2020: 23.40%

Thanksgiving 2020: 22.26%

Fourth of July 2020: 14.72%

Did not travel for any of the above: 46.23%

In other words, the amount of people planning to travel for the Fourth of July weekend is nearly double the amount that traveled for Memorial Day and Easter combined, and over three times more than last year's Fourth of July.

What activities will you do for the Fourth of July this year?

Parade: 16.27%

BBQ/Cookout: 73.41%

Fireworks: 61.31%

Beach trip: 28.57%

Lake trip: 22.22%

Sporting event: 5.95%

Movie: 8.73%

How much of a concern is COVID-19 when considering your Fourth of July plans this year?

Not at all: 35.40%

Slightly: 49.13%

It's a big concern: 15.47%

About two thirds of American adults are still concerned about COVID-19 when planning for the Fourth of July.

The entire survey is available to view here.

Survey demographics included 51.04 percent male and 48.96 percent female participants.

The age breakdown of participants included in this survey was 26.74 percent in the range 18-29, 22.79 percent in the range 30-44, 33.71 percent in the range 45-60, and 16.76 percent over 60.