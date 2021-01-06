Harrisburg, Pa. – Butter sculptures are one of the highlights of the Pennsylvania Farm show, and to help Pennsylvanians bring a little piece of the show into their homes, the Department of Agriculture is hosting a "Butter Up!" butter sculpting contest.

Create a butter sculpture and enter it for a chance to win one of a variety of gift cards from the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA).

"Each year, Pennsylvanians come from near and far to marvel at the 1,000-pound sculpture that has become a keystone to the annual Farm Show," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "It's a symbol of Pennsylvania's hard-working dairy industry that works 24/7/365 rain or shine to nourish Pennsylvania. Now, we invite you to try your own hand and gain new appreciation for the art of butter sculpting. So Butter Up, Pennsylvania!"

The contest will be open for submissions from Saturday, January 9 through Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 8 p.m. The guidelines include:

You can use up to 5 pounds of butter

Chicken wire, sculpting wire, and a base may be used to support the sculpture

Food dye or coloring are NOT allowed

The sculpture must be your original work

While not a requirement, the Department of Agriculture suggests using Pennsylvania butter for sculptures. Pennsylvania butter can be identified by a PA Preferred logo, plant code 42, or by purchasing directly from local markets that source from Pennsylvania dairies.

Entrants will be judged in five age group categories including elementary school (ages 5-10), middle school (ages 11-13), high school (ages 14-18), adult (ages 19-64), and senior (ages 65+).

The winners and runners up will be judged by fans of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page by total reactions (likes, loves, wows, cares, etc.).

To read the full rules and regulations, including eligibility, contest period, how to enter, guidelines, and judging, visit farmshow.pa.gov.

Members of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association have donated $50 and $25 gift cards for the winners and runners-up in all five categories. Participating merchants include GIANT, C&S Wholesalers, Wegmans, Square One Markets, and Giant Eagle.

"The new at-home butter sculpture competition is an awesome opportunity to keep kids and adults engaged and learning virtually with the Pennsylvania Farm Show in a new and safe way this year. We're excited that many of our Pa. Food Merchants Association members value this project and have contributed prizes to those who participate," said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of the PFMA. "Pennsylvania boasts a strong agriculture industry, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and annual Pennsylvania Farm Show work hard to showcase all our state has to offer."