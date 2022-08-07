Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route.

The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental crimes committed during the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania: the Mariner East 2 Pipeline, which crosses 17 counties in the southern tier of Pennsylvania, and Revolution Pipeline, a 42 mile pipeline that starts in Butler County and connects to a gas processing plant in Washington County.

Energy Transfer pleaded no contest to the charges. Details of the plea agreement can be found here.

Fields, farms contaminated

Following an investigation by the attorney general's office, Sunoco Pipeline, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer, was charged with 48 counts of environmental crimes for their conduct during the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline.

At many of the locations during the construction of the Mariner Pipeline, Sunoco repeatedly allowed thousands of gallons of drilling fluid to escape underground, which sometimes surfaced in fields, backyards, streams, lakes and wetlands. The company then failed to report the losses of fluid to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection numerous times, in spite of the legal requirement to do so.

There were multiple drill locations where the drilling fluid contained unapproved additives that entered waterways, potentially impacting the drinking water of Pennsylvanians who rely on water wells. In August 2020, early estimates said that 8,100 gallons of fluid spilled into Marsh Creek Lake in Chester County from an unintentional release, according to evidence presented to a grand jury.

“This has been a long time coming. My husband and I have suffered due to the contamination of our water by this pipeline construction," said Alice Mioduski of New Alexandria. "Water is the most important thing to a homeowner and when they began drilling, our only ask was to promise we would continue to have clean water. Five years later, we still have a water buffalo on our property — forcing us to carry buckets of water into our home, to our gardens, and to our horses — multiple times a day. As a retired couple, we never expected to be spending our time and energy carting around water because a company destroyed our supply."

Mioduski said she hopes the conviction will give the couple a permanent solution to their ongoing water woes.

"If this plea could restore our clean water supply, it would be a step in the right direction," Mioduski said. "This is all we have ever wanted."

Pipeline explosion

In the case of Revolution Pipeline, a grand jury reviewed evidence that Northeast Pipeline repeatedly ignored environmental protocols and custom plans that were created to minimize erosion and the possibility of a landslide at the site, which they were restoring to its pre-construction appearance.

The grand jurors learned the lack of erosion control devices contributed to two landslides, one of which contributed to a section of the pipeline separating from the rest of the line. Gas escaped from the pipeline, causing a devastating explosion.

Residents had to evacuate their homes as their barns, vehicles, and homes burned, and over two acres of mature trees burned into piles of ash. Northeast Pipeline was charged with nine counts of environmental crimes related to their conduct during the construction of the Revolution Pipeline.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.