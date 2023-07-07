Jersey Shore, Pa. — Beginning Monday, July 17, the Whitetail Access and Recreational Parking Area of the Pine Creek Rail Trail will be closed for construction and renovations. The Rail Trail will remain open, but visitors are asked to use different parking areas.

The driveway from PA-44 into the parking area; the parking area in its entirety; and both ramps joining the parking area to the Rail Trail will be closed.

The Whitetail area is expected to remain closed until March of 2024.

Trail users who typically use this parking area and access should redirect to the southern terminus at the Jersey Shore Trailhead on Railroad Street, or to the Waterville Recreational Parking Area along Pine Creek in Waterville.

Please contact the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center (10 Lower Pine Bottom Road Waterville, PA 17776) at (570) 753-5409 with any questions.

