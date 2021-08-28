Wellsboro, Pa. -- On August 19, the DCNR Tioga State Forest District 16 office temporarily closed the Pine Creek Rail Trail from Darling Run south to Blackwell due to flooding and storm damage to the trail's bridges and culverts. The district's maintenance crew began working the same day to divert storm water and clear up mud, rocks, and wooden debris from the trail.

The maintenance crew's work was completed by the morning of August 21. Damage to the trail was caused by a persistent but confined rainstorm around Leonard Harrison State Park and southward along the east rim of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

"The trail is passable but the surface is muddy and rough in damaged areas so bicyclists and pedestrians should use caution," advised a District 16 spokesperson.

The paving project that was taking place near Tiadaghton is now completed so the entire length of the Pine Creek Rail Trail in the Tioga State Forest is open in Tioga County.

The contractor has moved south to begin the Pine Creek Rail Trail resurfacing project between Jersey Mills and Ramsey in Lycoming County. The trail in that work zone area in Lycoming County is now closed and will remain closed for approximately three weeks, dependent on the weather.