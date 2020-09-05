Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation are seeking volunteers to take part in "Pick up Pennsylvania," a series of solo of small-group clean-up efforts throughout September, October, and November. Volunteer groups who usually clean up roadways through the Adopt-A-Highway program are also encouraged to take part.

The Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, and other partners sponsor cleanup events each spring and fall. The campaign is conducted in part to support the Ocean Conservancy's International Coastal Zone Cleanup, since waterways are usually where litter items end up.

While performing cleanups, volunteers are required to follow COVID-19 mitigation protocols such as wearing masks, social distancing, and limiting gathering sizes.

"The Covid-19 pandemic brought twin challenges to our litter cleanup efforts this spring. It put group cleanup events on hold while at the same time littering increased in state parks and many other places as more people pursued outdoor activities," DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said.

“So DEP is doubly excited to support this fall campaign, encouraging small-group or individual litter cleanup activities. Many Pennsylvanians care about litter and the problems it causes. Their actions in cleaning up litter make their communities safer, healthier, and more inviting; reduce stormwater runoff pollution; and help reduce the damage that litter does to wildlife, particularly aquatic life."

“PennDOT is proud to stand with DEP and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful in support of all Pick Up Pennsylvania volunteers,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “The selfless spirit of our Adopt-A-Highway teams echoes the department’s desire for not only litter-free roadways, but litter-free waterways as well.”

PennDOT, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, the Department of Environmental Protection, GLAD Products Company, and the Ocean Conservancy will provide registered groups participating in Pick up Pennsylvania with free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests while supplies last. Cleanups in any location (roads, parks, shorelines, etc.) are eligible to receive free supplies.

Individuals, families, neighbors, students, civic organizations and local governments are all encouraged to participate. To register your group, please click here.

“With the spring cleanup program canceled, volunteer help is needed now more than ever,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Though we can’t gather in large groups, we can still make a shared effort to improve our communities by picking up litter. While this seems like a small effort when faced with such grave challenges, it is something that everybody can do. Individuals, families or small groups can safely support their communities by picking up litter."

In addition to cleaning up litter, the Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT, and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful are working on a research-based littering prevention plan focused on changing people's behavior to keep litter from accumulating in the first place.