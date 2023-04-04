Lewisburg, Pa. — Photographers of all ages and skills are invited to enter their work for possible display in Lewisburg's annual photography exhibition put on by the Lewisburg Arts Council

The 2023 annual Photography Exhibition, which is part of the Lewisburg Celebration of the Arts, will run from April 29 through May 12 in the Community Partnerships Office, 328 Market St, Lewisburg.

Age groups:

Adult: 18 and older

Young Adults: 13 – 17

Children: 12 and younger

The adult age group will be further divided into the following categories: Macro, Black & White, Artistic, Traditional, and Lifestyle. Each photographer may submit up to three photographs.

Prizes will be awarded in each group. The entry deadline for submissions is Fri., April 21.

Local photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate, but they must live within a 30-mile radius of Lewisburg.

Visit the website to learn more and complete the online entry form. All payments for entries are made directly to the Lewisburg Arts Council.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.