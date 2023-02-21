Williamsport, Pa. — "The more opportunities we can show the diversity and inclusiveness of our community, the better chance we have of keeping and attracting people to our beautiful city," said Dr. PageCarol Woods, assistant dean for student success at Lycoming College.

A Night of Empowerment, an event held at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport on Feb. 18 helped to showcase the promise of opportunity in the area, bringing together a panel of successful individuals to share their experiences.

In conjunction with Black History Month, the event was organized by the office of Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, Lycoming College, Pennsylvania College of Technology, UPMC, and the Pennsylvania Chamber for Black Owned Business (PACBOB).

Read the full article here: 'Each one, teach one': Night of Empowerment at the Community Arts Center

Scroll the photo gallery below for a glimpse of the glamorous evening. Were you there? Tell us your thoughts!

