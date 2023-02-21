Procession_redcarpet_2023

Attendees of the Night of Empowerment event walk the red carpet, led by moderator Ashlee Massey, senior at Penn College.

 Carrie Pauling

Williamsport, Pa. — "The more opportunities we can show the diversity and inclusiveness of our community, the better chance we have of keeping and attracting people to our beautiful city," said Dr. PageCarol Woods, assistant dean for student success at Lycoming College. 

A Night of Empowerment, an event held at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport on Feb. 18 helped to showcase the promise of opportunity in the area, bringing together a panel of successful individuals to share their experiences.

In conjunction with Black History Month, the event was organized by the office of Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, Lycoming College, Pennsylvania College of Technology, UPMC, and the Pennsylvania Chamber for Black Owned Business (PACBOB).

Read the full article here: 'Each one, teach one': Night of Empowerment at the Community Arts Center

Scroll the photo gallery below for a glimpse of the glamorous evening. Were you there? Tell us your thoughts!

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!