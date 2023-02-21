Williamsport, Pa. — "The more opportunities we can show the diversity and inclusiveness of our community, the better chance we have of keeping and attracting people to our beautiful city," said Dr. PageCarol Woods, assistant dean for student success at Lycoming College.
A Night of Empowerment, an event held at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport on Feb. 18 helped to showcase the promise of opportunity in the area, bringing together a panel of successful individuals to share their experiences.
In conjunction with Black History Month, the event was organized by the office of Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, Lycoming College, Pennsylvania College of Technology, UPMC, and the
Pennsylvania Chamber for Black Owned Business (PACBOB).
Scroll the photo gallery below for a glimpse of the glamorous evening. Were you there? Tell us your thoughts!
Photo gallery: Night of Empowerment, on the red carpet
Panelist
Melonie Jackson, Vice President of Human Resources for UPMC, New York, Northwest PA, and North Central PA region.
First of its kind event for the area, the Night of Empowerment brought six professionals from business, law enforcement, healthcare, and education to speak on their career journeys and successes.
The red carpet rolled out and awaiting the evening's first guests.
The first guest, Nate, takes his turn on the red carpet
Mayor Derek Slaughter coordinated with Lycoming College and Pennsylvania College of Technology, UPMC, community partners, and the Pennsylvania Chamber for Black Owned Businesses to put on the Night of Empowerment.
Paintings on loan from the African American Museum in Phildadelphia adorned the walls of the Community Arts Center.
A display of images from the Civil Rights Movement highlighted, on loan from the African American Museum of Philadelphia.
Moderators, panelists of the Night of the Empowerment event. From left: Jordan Golding, moderator; Jovan Goldstein, managing partner of JTGoldstein Accountants & Business Advisors and board chairman of the African American Chamber of Commerce of PA , NJ, & DE ; Ashlee Massey, moderator; Lt. Col. Kristal Turner-Childs, retired Deputy Commissioner of PSP; Melonie Jackson, VP of HR, UPMC for New York, Northwest PA, and North Central PA; Regina Hairston, President and CEO of African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ, & DE; Special Agent Alton Richards, FBI; Dr. PageCarol Woods, Asst. Dean for Student Success at Lycoming College; Derek Slaughter, Mayor of Williamsport.
Terri Ann Confair
