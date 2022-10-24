It's pheasant hunting season and the Game Commission has been busy stocking counties throughout the state for the five-month long season, which began on Saturday and ends Feb. 27.

The Northcentral region, including Lycoming, Tioga, Potter, Clinton, Union, and Centre counties, will be stocked with 26,530 birds, while the Northeast region, which includes Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan and Bradford counties, will be stocked with 38,900 pheasants.

Some of the birds were released before the start of the junior pheasant hunting season, which ran from Oct. 8-15, but the majority will be released during the regular season. The Game Commission will also stock a few thousand birds later in the season, the Game Commission says.

Male and female pheasants may be taken in all Wildlife Management Units with a two-daily limit and six in possession. There won't be a season for taking pheasants in Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area.

Regular season: Oct. 22-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-25, Dec. 12-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 27, 2023.

Explore this interactive map including most lands scheduled for pheasant stocking. Each data point includes a number of pheasants and pheasant releases. Data is updated each fall as the season approaches.

Habitat

Although the ring-necked pheasant is an import to the United States, it hasn't become an invasive pest — unlike many others whose population isn't controlled by a natural predator, the Game Commission notes.

"This Asian native has proven to be a fine member of North America's wildlife community," the Commission says. "The ring-necked pheasant is the hunter's bird—imported, stocked and transferred to suitable habitat throughout the nation by wildlife departments."

Pheasants eat weed seeds, including ragweed, smartweed, and foxtails, as well as grains, like corn, wheat, barley, oats, beans and buckwheat. They'll also eat fruits and berries, shoots, leaves, grasses, rose hips and insects. They find a lot of their food by scratching through ground litter, according to the Commission.

Like most birds, pheasants have sharp senses of hearing and sight. Extremely wary in autumn, they stick to dense cover when hunted heavily.

Prime pheasant habitat is farmland with a regular occurrence of undisturbed grass fields during the nesting season; blackberry, sumac and honeysuckle patches; swamp edges and marshy depressions grown up in cattails, grass and sedge; and overgrown drainage ditches.

1881 introduction

The first successful pheasant introduction to North America was a release of about 30 birds in Oregon's Willamette Valley in 1881. Many of America's ring-necked pheasants have descended from those 30, hybridizing with other imported strains. The Pennsylvania Game Commission began stocking pheasants in 1915.

Since Pennsylvania's ring-necked pheasant population peaked in the early 1970s, the annual pheasant harvest has declined from 1.3 million to about 110,000 birds. During its heyday, wild pheasants numbered in the millions and accounted for a majority of the harvest. As the '70s progressed, however, the pheasant population declined and, today, pheasant hunting is largely sustained by stocked birds.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.