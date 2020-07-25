Mechanicsburg, Pa. -- The Peyton Walker Foundation, one of the country’s prominent heart screening advocates and leaders in providing CPR and AED training and equipment donations, applauded the final passage of "Peyton's Law" on Thursday.

The law is aimed at educating parents and students about the prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) and the importance of Electrocardiogram (EKG) testing of youth.

“As a pediatric cardiologist, I have seen firsthand the devastating impact of conditions associated with Sudden Cardiac Arrest in youth and young adults," said Victoria L. Vetter, M.D., M.P.H., Medical Director, Youth Heart Watch at the Cardiac Center of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, an affiliate of Project ADAM®.

"Far too often, these conditions go undetected. Peyton’s Law can lead to the identification of many life-threatening cardiac conditions which can help prevent sudden cardiac death in youth,” said Dr. Vetter.

Sadly, several SCA tragedies have already struck teenage children in Central Pennsylvania. In addition, thousands more have occurred in Pennsylvania and across the country, mobilizing efforts to not only bring awareness to SCA, but to implement prevention measures.

"Giving parents the opportunity to choose heart screening will save hundreds of lives in the future. One day it is my hope this is the standard of care across the nation with Pennsylvania and Texas leading the way. Screen ‘em all!” stressed Scott Stephens, who's son, Cody Stephens, died from SCA.

“If we had been educated - if we had him tested - I would have assured appropriate treatment and he might still be playing as a Bulldog as opposed to playing for Heaven’s basketball team,” says Jennifer Kuhn, mother of JT Kuhn, a 16 year old Big Spring basketball player who died of an undiagnosed heart condition in early 2019.

“Over the past few years, I’ve met too many moms and dads who lost their children without warning to Sudden Cardiac Arrest. Most of their children died from detectable heart conditions that were never diagnosed. Sadly, a simple EKG could have found many of these heart conditions," said Julie Walker, Foundation Executive Director and Peyton’s mom.

"Had these parents known to request an EKG as part of their child’s physicals, it’s possible their children would still be alive today. Our hope is that Peyton’s Law saves even one young life, because a mom or dad now knows to ask for an electrocardiogram for their child, we will have a beautiful legacy for Peyton and all of the other young lives we lost too soon to sudden cardiac arrest.”

Peyton’s Law, also known as Senate Bill 836 and sponsored by Senator Mike Regan (R - 31st District), was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on July 23, 2020.

Peyton’s Law requires:

Details about the importance of EKG testing and prevention of SCA to be included in the PIAA form that student athletes and their guardians must review/sign

Schools to include information in the PIAA form telling families how to request an EKG from their medical provider at their expense during a physical exam

Pennsylvania Department of Education to develop and post information about SCA, including warning signs, on their website

Peyton's Law does not require EKG testing; it only educates families about the importance of testing to help identify issues that may lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

“Peyton’s death was the catalyst for this important legislation. And her mom Julie Walker’s tireless advocacy propelled it to state and national awareness," said Sen. Mike Regan, the prime sponsor of Peyton’s Law. "It is my honor to author this life-saving legislation that potentially will thwart the unnecessary loss of our precious youth.”