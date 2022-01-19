We all love our pets! They can become a part of our family and seem irreplaceable.

But what if you could replace Fido after he's gone? What if you could clone your family pet?

According to an article from Input Magazine, pet cloning is not only real, but it has been happening for several years already.

The article focused on a social-media-lite who used a company out of Texas called 'ViaGen' to clone her dog 'Willow.'

The result? Six genetically identical puppies of her former pet.

Currently the price tag for cloning can range from $35,000 to $50,000, depending on the type of pet. On top of the price, some clients have waited years to receive their clone.

The process and the cost are barriers to pet cloning becoming commonplace, but the trend certainly seems to be on its way.

However, pet cloning has some animal and pet advocates worried as the U.S. continues to see a rise in animals entered into shelters.

What do you think of pet cloning? Would you do it?

To read the full story, click the link from the tweet above.