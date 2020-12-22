Addison, Ill. – Perfect Pasta Inc. has announced a recall of an undetermined amount of heat-treated, not shelf-stable frozen meat and poultry products that were produced without federal inspection. The packages were produced between December 2018 and December 2020 and bear an establishment number “Est. 19829/P-19829” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

A full list of affected products is available here. The items were distributed and sold across the U.S.

The issue was discovered when the Food Safety and Inspection Service found that the firm was re-portioning and repackaging products in a secondary location without federal inspection. The repackaging facility operates under the USDA Grant of Inspection for Est.19829/P-19829.

The USDA advises customers who are in possession of the recalled product to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.