Perfect 2 Perfect is having a whole home moving/downsizing tag sale Sept 7, 8, & 9 at 909 Grampian Blvd. Hours are Thur- 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Fri 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sat 9 a.m.-noon.

To attend this sale, we are advising people to park on Grampian Boulevard or Almond Street. This is because the home is at the entrance to Poco Lane which is only a one line dirt road that leads to further houses behind the residence. There is not adequate parking available on Poco Lane and this lane must remain open for the residents of the neighborhood to use.

Please do not enter Poco Lane to attend the sale!

There is plenty of other parking near this residence for the sale. Please also realize that parking could be dangerous in proximity to the home due to traffic coming around a blind corner after Poco Farm Road. If you park on Grampian, please pay attention to the solid white line and do not cross it when parking. You will impede traffic flow on Grampian if you do. Also, if you park on Grampian, ensure that you can safely exit your vehicle despite traffic conditions.

The sale

This sale has very nice household goods and furnishings that will make you totally forget about the parking situation. There is exquisite glassware, china, and silverplate silverware and serving pieces. We know most people’s eyes glaze over when they hear “Glassware”, but you really have to see the beautiful glassware and crystal at this home.

In the dining area, we have a Beautiful German Tea Set, RS Prussia Plates, classic Lenox Double Dish w Sachets Basket, Reticulated lattice plates, Bavaria Richmond fine porcelain china, Haviland France Limoges porcelain china, Mikasa Serving Pieces, there are also some very nice art glass pieces.

In furniture and furnishings there is a beautiful Ball and Claw Foot Mahogany Desk, a gorgeous buffet server, several sitting chairs, a recliner, Rattan furniture, Marble Top Round Table, Granite top coffee table, Wrap Around Sectional Sofa with built-in sleeper, Beautiful MCM Queen Size 5 pc Bedroom suite with the bed being sold complete, Modern Computer Desk with a modern Dutch style chair, office chairs, Glider/Rocker with ottoman in country white frame, We have a large selection of area rugs in various styles both rolled up and also placed throughout the home. There is a number of table and floor lamps also for sale. In the kitchen there is 4 lovely metal wrought stools or tall chairs complete with red/white checker back and padded seats, There is also two very nice Marble topped end tables for sale.

There is so much to see as far as entertaining items perfect for someone who does a lot of formal and informal parties. There is serving pieces, table cloths, placemats, Napkins, cushions and pillows for both inside and outside furniture, salt dips, small appliances, serving utensils, new serving pieces in the box, and there is lots of cookware, pots, pans, roasters, griddles, indoor grills, and other serving pieces including temptations, Pyrex, Corning, and more. Since this home has a pool, there are a number of very nice quality Melamine and plastic serving pieces and glassware available for sale.

In cooking and food preparation items we have crock pots, rotisserie cooking oven, hot plates, food choppers, Universal food processor with blender, Oster mixer with attachments, Oster Rice Cooker, Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, cutting boards,

In collectibles, we have several old toys, pennants, Steeler’s memorabilia, a Mid Century hanging Italian Metal Floral Lamp. We also have two old floor safes. One has the combination and the other does not. There are a number of Christmas and Holiday collectible items including Anna Lee Figurines, Blow Molds, old Metal Candlestick outdoor décor. We also have a number of newer light show and laser light outdoor projection items. Downstairs, there is an older vintage steel stop sign and we also have three cast iron skillets with one of them being a Crofton. Outside is a nice Cast Iron Decorative Eagle. We also have a vintage Marx Pro Shot Golf game.

In health and beauty items there is a new Homedics Nail Salon, Several new Ceramic Hair Stylers, Hair Dryer, Hair Straightening Brush all new in box, we also have several used styling items too.

Throughout the home there are numerous plants and floral arrangements for sale, there are also numerous planters, fountains, bird bath’s, metal plant stands, metal candle stands, and more for sale at this sale. We also have outdoor chairs, benches, a covered swing, Trellis plant supports, and much more in the way of outdoor décor. There is also some very nice newer metal art pieces with one being a beautiful welcome sign.

We also have a Wurlitzer piano with bench very reasonably priced for the hopeful talent in your home!

In terms of art and framed art pieces, this home has a great variety of art work both framed and unframed all throughout the home.

In clothing, in womens, good brand names including Michael Kors, Ralph Loren, Tommy Hilfiger and more with a lot of the clothing being new with size 8 and smaller. Most look brand new if they are not brand new. Beautiful dress and winter scarves.

In Mens Clothing we have very good brand names Michael Kors, Valentino, Nautica, Polo, and many other top name makers including Burberry and Woolrich,

We have two large racks of Dress shirts in sizes from Large and Extra Large. We also have a large amount of Golf Shirts in Large and extra Large. We also have very nice mens dress sweaters. Several pairs of casual and office dress pants. We also have a large selection of beautiful mens Suits most of them are in perfect condition. Mens Shoes size 10, 10.5, and 11 in very good condition. Mens brand name classy winter scarves. We also have several mens and womens fall and winter coats and two men’s bomber leather jackets. All of the clothing is very, very reasonably priced! Most pants are 38-40 waist with inseams from 30” to 32”.

There are a number of women’s perfume and men’s cologne, we also have a very nice upright walker by Elenker for sale.

In the basement we have a number of great books including some local memorabilia and publications. We also have some other Cookbooks upstairs. We also have a 1897 copy of Artwork of Lycoming County.

In holiday items besides the items listed under collectibles are Wreaths, Outdoor lighting, greens and garland.

In tools, we have some power tools and hand tools such as screw drivers, socket sets, and hand saws. We also have lots of other hand tools such as shovels, rakes, digging iron, snow shovels, and more!

In electronics, there is a pair of MTX stereo speakers, Klipsch Surround sound powered subwoofer, an older Windows 7 Acer Laptop and an older Apple Laptop without a power cord. We have lots of cords and cables of all kinds. We also have an older Keystone 8mm Projector as well as a newer Bell & Howell 8 mm Projector. There are numerous cameras from digital to small film cameras available too!. There is a Tevrion Hi-Fi Cd Player with AM/FM/Aux. V-Tec Phone system for landline phones. There is also a Rowenta garment steamer.

Miscellaneous items include new sealed Hi-8 video cassettes, desk organizer baskets, Wireless Bluetooth headphones, Extension cords, Fold-a-way Artists Easel. In storage we have several Plastic containers, bins, and baskets. Outdoors, we have a huge Rubbermaid Storage bin, Picnic Umbrellas galore and more! We also have a large commercial grade Frigidaire Frost Free Freezer that works great!

While the above listings is not complete, it will give you some idea of the quantity and quality of the items you can discover here! Be sure to shop early for best selection and be sure to stop back each day for bargains!

For all of the photos, click here!

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.