Harrisburg -- Old-fashioned hunters who aren't keen on archery can enjoy another antique hunting tradition: using flintlock firearms. The nostalgic hunting season lasts from December 27 to January 17.

Flintlock hunting is popular with history buffs and traditionalists as well as those who are just interested in learning a new hunting style. It also provides another chance to bag a deer for the season.

During the late flintlock deer season, muzzleloader hunters are not required to wear or display fluorescent orange. For more information, please see page 25 of the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Hunting and Trapping Digest.