Harrisburg, Pa. – Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2020, the Wolf Administration announced today.

This assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which has delivered more than $6.8 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since the program’s inception in 1971.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.

Officials with the departments of Revenue and Aging are encouraging applicants of the program to take advantage of a new online filing option that will allow them to submit their applications electronically. Applicants should visit mypath.pa.gov to electronically submit their applications.

The Department of Revenue launched this online portal to make it easier for those who benefit from the program to submit their applications. Previously, all applicants were required to submit a paper application.

“Offering an online filing option gives us a new, user-friendly tool that helps us ensure everyone who is eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has a simple way to submit their applications,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “This online option will be especially helpful this year during the COVID-19 pandemic because it will provide applicants with a way to file their applications from the comfort of their homes. This will help us deliver needed support to more than half a million Pennsylvanians who benefit from this program each year.”

“Most seniors want to age in place by staying in their homes for as long as they are able. Every year, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program offers older adults a great opportunity to get some money back on what they have paid out. Many of them live on fixed incomes, so they benefit from the financial assistance provided by this program. The Department of Revenue’s new online option is a convenient way for older Pennsylvanians to apply for their rebate,” Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said.

A New Way to Apply for Your Rebate Pennsylvanians can visit mypath.pa.gov to file their 2020 Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program applications.

Submitting your application online is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account. Applicants will be asked to provide specific information on their income and rent/property taxes.

Using the electronic option available through mypath.pa.gov offers many benefits, including:

• Fast processing and direct deposit options

• The Where’s My Rebate? tool to track the status of a claim online

• Error-reducing automatic calculators

• Instant confirmation that your application has been filed

• Security features to ensure your sensitive information is safe

Applicants who still wish to file a paper application form may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue's website or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

It's free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators' offices.

The department encourages applicants to call ahead to their preferred location to confirm whether an appointment is required. Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2020 and meet all other eligibility criteria.

When Can You Expect Your Rebate?

Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law.

The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.