Harrisburg, Pa. – END ROADKILL Pennsylvania, a volunteer-based marketing and fundraising initiative, is partnering with local wildlife rehabilitation centers throughout the Keystone State – like our own Centre Wildlife Care – to raise $25,000 for the care of sick, orphaned and injured wildlife.

The fundraising campaign also seeks to minimize roadkill incidents by promoting biking, hiking and walking as transportation alternatives — as well as innovative ways to raise money for wildlife rehabs by November 6, the last day of Give Wildlife a Brake Week.

Each year, one in 116 Americans will be involved in an auto collision with an animal while the odds are even higher in Pennsylvania, where there’s a 1 in 52 chance of hitting an animal while driving, according to State Farm. This places the state third in the country for number of animal-related collisions with the peak being fall season during deer migration and mating. Chances of hitting a deer or another large animal double in the fall.

While there are fewer cars on the roads and people are driving fewer miles in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to global tax, audit and advisory services firm KPMG, wild animals are still at great risk of:

Suffering injuries or being killed by cars and trucks

Being orphaned or abandoned after the mother is killed

Being injured by “weapons” from plastic rings to aluminum cans to lead fishing weights

Poisoning by rodenticide, transferred up the food chain

Getting stuck on spotted lantern fly tape

Pennsylvania state Rep. Mary Jo Daley of Montgomery/Chester County is a strong supporter of the END ROADKILL Pennsylvania project. She introduced House Resolution 670 in January to study the feasibility of establishing conservation corridors in Pennsylvania to help reduce roadkill incidents, among other benefits. The Resolution is now in Committee.

“Pennsylvania ranks as one of the top states in accidents involving animals and conservation corridors can help us to move down in those rankings,” said Rep. Daley. “In the meantime, these wildlife rehabilitation centers need our help. The professional staff of these centers are often assisted by dedicated volunteers who spend hours of their own time caring for animals with all types of injuries, including those from vehicles on Pennsylvania roads, with the goal of having the rehabilitated wildlife return to their natural habitat.”

Yet wildlife rehab centers have felt the impact of COVID just like everyone else.

“We had to cancel one of our largest fundraisers of the year due to coronavirus,” says Robyn Graboski, founder and director of Centre Wildlife Care in Lemont, Pennsylvania. “In order to continue normal operations, we need to find other ways to make up the fiscal deficit.” Centre Wildlife Care receives no money from state or federal government and relies entirely on private donations and the generosity of volunteer staff.

“We refer to wildlife rehabilitators as ‘wildlife samaritans’ -- exceptional people who go out of their way to care for, be kind to, save, rescue and heal wild animals,” said Kennerly Clay, originator of the END ROADKILL Pennsylvania project. “We wanted to make sure these amazing volunteers and centers have the food, medicine, and other supplies they need to nurture wild animals throughout the year.”

To bike, hike, walk, shop or donate for wildlife rehabs, visit the Ways to Raise page on the END ROADKILL Pennsylvania site. Find out which wildlife rehabs in your region can benefit from this initiative. For example, for just $4.50 a day — a fraction of the $8 billion dollars spent every year on wildlife-vehicle collisions — donors can nurture an animal from sickness to health to release into the wild, or from orphaned baby into maturity and release.

END ROADKILL is a vision for the future—a future free from wildlife being killed on roads, a future in which eco-engineering incorporates wildlife bridges and wildlife corridors into highway and housing planning, and a future in which habitat is treated as equally important as humanity.

The END ROADKILL brand umbrella includes marketing and fundraising initiatives such as the END ROADKILL Pennsylvania project and the Pennsylvania Wildlife Samaritans calendar to raise funds for wildlife rehabilitation in the Keystone State. Proceeds from END ROADKILL products sold through The Wildlife Corridor Store also support wildlife rehab. For more information, visit endroadkillpa.com.