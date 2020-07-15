As daytime temperatures across the Mid-Atlantic Region continue to top 90 degrees, the Public Utility Commission (PUC) offers a series of simple ways that residents can stay cool, conserve energy and keep their bills manageable.

“There are quick and easy ways to increase comfort while managing energy usage during hot weather,” noted PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille. “Simple things like using fans, adjusting thermostats by a few degrees, drawing your blinds and delaying the use of heat-generating appliances can go a long way toward helping you stay cool without dramatically increasing summer utility bills.”

#WaysToStayCool

Increase summer comfort while keeping energy costs low

Fan Yourself – Fans circulate the air, keeping you feeling cooler, even at higher temperatures.

Follow the Shade – Relax in rooms that do not receive direct sunlight and stay on the lower floor of your home.

Block the Heat – Use window blinds and coverings at the sunniest time of day to reduce unwanted heat buildup.

Don’t Add Extra Heat – When possible, only use heat-producing appliances such as clothes dryers, dishwashers and stoves in early morning or late evening.

Cookout, Anyone? – Consider cooking with outdoor barbecue grills or microwaves, rather than stoves or ovens, which add indoor heat.

Circulating air with a fan can help you feel up to 4 degrees cooler without needing to lower your thermostat.

In addition to simple ways to feel cooler on hot summer days, the PUC also underscored a series of ways to help conserve energy and avoid generating unwanted heat inside your home.

Ways to Save: Conserve energy and save money while staying cool

Check your Thermostat – The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill

Clean is “Green” – Clean and replace air conditioner filters regularly and make sure air circulation paths are clear.

Power Off – Turn off non-essential appliances and lights to reduce power use and unwanted heat.

Don’t Cool Unneeded Space – Close off unused rooms adjust air vents or thermostats to avoid unnecessary cooling expenses.

Keep the Heat Outside – Seal cracks and openings to prevent warm air from leaking into your home.

Every degree you raise your air conditioning thermostat above 72 degrees can save up to 3 percent on cooling expenses.

Stay healthy and safe

Older adults and people with chronic health problems should stay indoors and in the coolest available place during a heat wave.

Spend time in air conditioning if possible. Even two hours a day in an air conditioned area can reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

Strenuous activity should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to cool parts of the day (morning and evening).

Avoid overexposure to sunlight; use sunscreen and wear a hat.

Drink plenty of water even if you don't feel thirsty.

Avoid alcoholic beverages and caffeine. They make the effects of heat worse.

Wear lightweight, light colored clothing. Light colors reflect some of the sun's energy.

Don't leave children or pets in a closed vehicle, even for a few minutes.

Eat small meals more often, and avoid high protein foods. Protein-heavy food increases metabolic heat and water loss.

Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to by your physician.

In addition to cooling and conservation tips, the PUC also encouraged residents to review the hot weather safety information from the Department of Health, along with tips for keeping pets safe during hot weather from the Humane Society of the United States.

Hot weather & utilities

The PUC notes that hot and humid weather can prompt PJM – the region’s power transmission organization – to issue “Hot Weather Alerts,” preparing utilities and generation operators for conditions that could stress the power grid and working to ensure that resources are available to meet energy demands.

In response to hot weather alerts, electric distribution companies (EDCs) across Pennsylvania take steps to prepare for high demand and other hot-weather issues, including the postponement or rescheduling of routine maintenance-related outages, placing additional staff and equipment on stand-by in the event of outages and reaching out to customers regarding energy conservation and/or access to ice, water, cooling centers and other support services, should they be needed during any outages.

To potentially lower your energy costs even more, shop for your electricity-- PaPowerSwitch -- or natural gas supplier -- PaGasSwitch.