Nazareth, Pa. – C.F. Martin & Co., a Pennsylvania-based company that is allegedly the oldest surviving manufacturer of ukuleles, introduced three new ukulele models during NAMM Believe in Music Week (January 18-24).

C.F. Martin & Co. is arguably the oldest surviving manufacturer of ukuleles; however, the claim is hotly debated by enthusiasts who believe that Kamaka deserves the title.

Martin first tried to make ukuleles at the request of Bergstrom Music, a partner in Honolulu but the instruments were terrible. The company tried again in 1915, creating twelve vastly improved soprano ukuleles, and issued its first dedicated ukulele catalog in 1917.

Martin ukuleles have been preferred by a number of stars including Willie Nelson, Tiny Tim, John Oates, David Crosby, and Colbie Caillat.

"Every time I look at the ukulele case in the Martin Museum, I smile," said Chris Martin. "Ukuleles, as intended, make fun and lighthearted sounds. They bring people joy wherever they are played. My great-grandfather introduced ukuleles to the family business over a century ago, and, thankfully, we're still making high-quality ukuleles today. We hope you'll check out our new models for 2021. They're guaranteed to make you smile."

The new models include the OXK Ukulele in the X Series; the T1 Streetmaster in the 15 Series; and a 100% Forest Stewardship Council certified concert ukulele.

0XK

Part of the X series, this ukulele has its top, back, and sides made from durable high-pressure laminate (HPL). The manufacturer hand-selected fine Hawaiian koa wood to give its face the rich grain pattern found on some of the world's most expensive, valuable ukuleles - but with the HPL build, musicians can take the ukulele anywhere without worry.

the OXK sells for $299. According to Martin: "It may be our lowest-priced uke, but you'd never know from the way it looks and sounds."

T1 Streetmaster

A tenor-sized ukulele, its ultra-thin finish creates a weathered appearance. The top, back, and sides of the ukulele are made from lightweight mahogany, producing a bright tone.

According to Martin: "If you play guitar and want to learn the uke, this size makes for a comfortable transition, and it's great for both a child and full-grown adult. The T1 StreetMaster brings together premier sound, outstanding playability, and easy affordability in one gorgeous instrument."

The T1 Streetmaster sells for $449.

FSC Concert Ukulele

This ukulele is for serious players who want an environmentally friendly, premium instrument. The concert-sized ukulele features a top, back, and sides made completely from Forest Steward Council-certified mahogany. The instrument is constructed with an applied dovetail mahogany neck for added stability and features Ratio tuners - a new feature on Martin ukuleles - to help tune quickly and accurately. The ukulele has a satin finish.

The FSC Concert Ukulele sells for $2,399.

Check out Martin's full line of guitars and ukuleles on their website.