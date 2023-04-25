Galeton, Pa. — A winning ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash was sold on Monday, April 24 in Galeton.

The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn, 11-21-26-29-39, to win $612,309.50 less withholding. Foodland Galeton, 28 West St., Galeton, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 17,500 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.