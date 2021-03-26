Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has made the Land and Water Trail Network Strategic Plan extending through 2024 publicly available to read. The plan's vision is to develop a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all.

“We are proud that our trails can serve Pennsylvanians in their time of need during this pandemic,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, DCNR Secretary. “Our state has a long history of supporting trail development. This Land and Water Trail Network Strategic Plan 2020-2024 outlines goals and strategies to ensure motorized and non-motorized trails continue to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all Pennsylvanians for years to come.”

The plan is a blueprint including seven recommendations and 40 action steps for meeting the trail needs of all Pennsylvanians. Specifically, the plan prioritizes the closing of Priority Trail Gaps, the completion of Major Greenways, emphasis on regional initiatives, the needs of specialized trail-user groups, and ensuring everyone feels welcome on trails in Pennsylvania.

Eventually, all Pennsylvanians should be living within ten minutes of a trail.

Guided by the 20-member Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee, the Land and Water Trail Network Strategic Plan’s priorities, recommendations, and actions were well-established prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The framework for state outdoors recreation has been retooled to address the pandemic and other pressing challenges of current times.

The development of the plan began in April 2019 in coordination with the development of the 2020-2024 Statewide Outdoor Recreation Plan. The state trail plan is a requirement to receive federal funding through the Recreation Trails Program.

The plan was created using input from thousands of Pennsylvanians including local trail providers, outdoor enthusiasts, and the general public.