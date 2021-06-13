Harrisburg, Pa. - Pennsylvania remains one of the states hardest hit by the opioid crisis. There is much focus on individuals with substance abuse disorders, but their children are also deeply affected.

Rep. Clint Owlett recently sponsored legislation to help these children, and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously approved it.

“The opioid epidemic has brought about so much heartbreak for so many families across the Commonwealth, but one of the most devastating impacts by far has been on our children,” Owlett said.

“Newborns are suffering withdrawal from drugs they were exposed to in the womb. Fatalities and near-fatalities of infants and young children have been linked to parental substance abuse. Cases of child abuse and neglect linked to parental substance abuse are increasing, as are the number of children being removed from their homes and placed in protective custody because of their parents’ drug addiction."

“Our children deserve better. We must do more to support them and their families,” Owlett added.

House Bill 253 would establish a task force to focus on the impact of the opioid abuse epidemic on children. Objectives of the task force would include improving the safety, well-being, and permanency of substance-exposed infants and other young children adversely affected by their parents’ substance abuse disorders.

The task force would also be assigned to identify strategies and make suggestions to prioritize the prevention of substance-exposed infants; to improve outcomes for pregnant and parenting individuals who are striving to recover from addiction; and to promote the health, safety, and permanency of substance-exposed infants and young children who are at risk of child abuse or neglect, or placement in foster care due to parental alcohol and drug abuse.

According to statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 2,140 infants born in 2018 with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS). Of all NAS cases, 90 percent were tested for laboratory evidence of prenatal drug exposure and 84 percent of those with completed laboratory tests had a positive lab result.

Of those, 85 percent of the infants tested positive for some form of opioids; 68 percent for drugs associated with Medication-Assisted Treatment; and 22 percent for opiates, oxycodone or fentanyl.

“These babies are the truly innocent victims of the opioid abuse crisis,” Owlett said. “We have the data that demonstrates how pervasive this problem is, but it’s not worth anything if we don’t use it to help these children.”

The bill will proceed to the Senate for further consideration.