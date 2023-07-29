Harrisburg, Pa. — Eligible SNAP recipients who have had their benefits electronically stolen on or after October 1, 2022, can now file for a replacement. The replacement will be provided using federal funds provided by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

In order to qualify for a replacement, reports of theft must be reported within 60 calendar days of the discovery of the theft. In addition, replacements are only available if SNAP benefits were stolen through electronic fraudulent activity.

Examples include:

Skimming: Using electronic equipment to take someone's information without their knowledge.

Card cloning: Copying stolen EBT information to a new card.

Phishing: Collecting EBT numbers and PINs to steal SNAP benefits by sending fraudulent text messages or phone calls.

Scamming: Convincing a SNAP recipient to give away EBT or other personal information.

DHS cannot replace benefits if the client gave their physical EBT card and PIN to someone who then stole the benefits, or if a physical EBT card was lost or stolen.

“SNAP is the nation’s most important food security program, helping more than 1.9 million Pennsylvanians put food on their tables to help them stay safe, healthy, and fed. But too often, bad actors attempt to take advantage of SNAP recipients by engaging in scams and theft of these benefits,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “I am incredibly pleased that we can now restore these benefits to the people who need them most. I encourage anyone who may qualify to reach out to DHS right away so you can restore the benefits you’re entitled to.”

SNAP recipients who have had their benefits electronically stolen can fill out a Benefit Theft Claim Form and submit it online or provide it to DHS through COMPASS, by calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930, or by visiting a County Assistance Office (CAO).

The maximum amount a household can receive in a single reimbursement is up to two months’ worth of their regular SNAP payment or the amount that was stolen, whichever is less. Benefits lost to electronic fraud cannot be replaced more than two times in a federal fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30.

Please note that DHS will never ask for information about an EBT card, SNAP, or other public assistance programs via unsolicited or random calls or texts. Anyone who suspects fraud should report it to the DHS Fraud Tipline at 1-844-DHS-TIPS. Pennsylvanians who have additional questions about whether a call, text, letter, or other communication is legitimate should contact the DHS Office of Income Maintenance.

DHS also urges everybody to remain vigilant in protecting their cards and personal information and to take an extra look at FBI guidance before scanning their card at a point-of-sale machine to ensure there is no skimming attachment.

