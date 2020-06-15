Harrisburg -- In celebration of the summer season, Dairy Month in June, and Pennsylvania's official state beverage, the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association is launching the new "Dairy Smiles" campaign and photo contest.

To enter, Pennsylvanians aged 18 or older can share their favorite milkshake photos between Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 30 on social media with the tag #DairySmiles.

The contest's Grand Prize is a special “Milkshake Pop Up Party” for 50 people within a 40-mile radius of Harrisburg. The winner must host the party by August 30, 2020 at the discretion of the PA Dairymen’s availability.

“We are thrilled to spread extra sunshine and milkshake fun during these challenging times by sharing our delicious and famous PA Dairymen’s milkshakes with folks. We are looking forward to seeing all of the creative and entertaining dairy photos from our fans to celebrate Summer, Dairy Month, and our state’s world-class industry,” said Dave Smith, executive director of PA Dairymen’s Association.

“Imagine a world where you get rewarded for eating delicious dairy foods that produce #DairySmiles. Now you can by simply posting a photo of yourself, your business, family or friends enjoying your favorite dairy products or one of our popular PA Dairymen’s milkshakes. Since ‘Farm Show in June’ was cancelled due to COVID-19, everyone has been asking where they can get one of our signature milkshakes. So, in addition to neighborhood and farm market events, we are giving one lucky fan a chance to win a special ‘Milkshake Pop Up Party,’” added Smith.

In addition to the Pop Up Party, Pennsylvanians craving a Farm Show shake can see where and when they are being sold by clicking here.

Winners will be chosen at random and announced on or around July 10. Other prizes include: the delivery of delicious Penn State Creamery ice cream and a PA Dairymen’s Prize Pack featuring t-shirts, signature cups and more. For a chance to be featured on PA Dairymen’s Association social media AND to win one-of-a-kind prizes and experiences, or to learn more about the contest, visit www.PADairymens.com.