Philadelphia, Pa. – PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center, a citizen-based environmental advocacy organization, released the results of its study, "Microplastics in Pennsylvania: a Survey of Waterways," on Wednesday, March 3. The group used NOAA methodology to test 53 waterways across the state, including the Susquehanna River.

According to the report, samples from 53 of the state's most popular rivers, lakes, and streams contained at least one type of microplastic contamination. Microplastics are defined as pieces of plastic smaller than five millimeters in diameter (smaller than a grain of rice).

A full list of waterways tested and the types of microplastics at each can be found in the report.

“The results of this study should set off alarms for all Pennsylvanians who love our state's rivers and streams," said Faran Savitz, Conservation Associate at the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center. "The staggering amount of microplastics we found likely means that no river, lake, or stream is safe from this increasingly common contaminant."

Concerned citizens and elected officials throughout the Commonwealth assisted with the citizen-science project by helping PennEnvironment staff collect water samples.

The report’s findings were announced at a PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center virtual news conference with U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-5), State Reps. Tim Briggs (Montgomery County) and Perry Warren (Bucks County). Dr. David Velinsky, Vice President of Academy Science at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University and Myrna Newman, the Executive Director of Allegheny CleanWays also spoke.

“PennEnvironment's push[ing] to reduce and eliminate single-use plastic and microplastic use. Items like styrofoam containers, plastic bags, and other single-use plastic objects routinely end up in landfills and incinerators where they deteriorate our environment and exacerbate public health problems,” said Congresswoman Scanlon. “When we incinerate these types of products, harmful toxins and chemicals are released into the air we breathe, and this disproportionately affects our most vulnerable communities. This is unjust, and companies that produce these products must know that we will not stand for their rampant use that ends up harming our constituents in the process”

Americans generate more than 35 million tons of plastic waste every year and less than 10 percent is recycled. The rest ends up as litter or gets sent to landfills or incinerators where it will release microplastics over time that can get carried by wind or rain into the environment. Microfibers, a type of plastic found in every waterway, come from textiles and are shed through normal wear and tear or routine machine washing, where they are then carried to waterways. It’s almost impossible for water treatment plants to filter these pollutants out.

Representative Briggs had this to say: “I want to thank PennEnvironment for showing another side of the threat plastic poses to the Commonwealth, and for being a leading partner in advocating for policies to stop the proliferation of plastic from the source by reducing unnecessary plastics like bags and foam.”

Results for each waterway and photos from sampling can be found in this map from the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center. Locations are tagged at the approximate point where samples were taken.

“When our district office staff and I held a litter pickup event at Tyler State Park, the Park staff kept the Park so clean we had to go deep into the weeds to find litter to pick up. However, the waste we can’t see, the microplastics, are as or more toxic as the waste we can see.”

River clean-ups and conservation efforts help with more visible forms of litter and pollution, but the small size of microplastics makes it easy for them to travel from their source to waterways near and far, carrying contaminants and chemicals that work their way up the food chain through wildlife and humans alike.

“If we don't want plastic in our bodies or in the bodies of fish, whales or birds, we need to stop the millions of tons of plastic that continue entering into the environment every day, every year,” said Dr. Velinsky. “As this report illustrates, the small microscopic bits and pieces of plastic are present throughout our local environment and can pose an impact to wildlife and humans!”

The report outlines a broad range of policy solutions to tackle the problem. These include passing such federal bills as the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, which includes single-use plastic bans and producer responsibility provisions, and updating stormwater infrastructure to better capture rain and runoff laced with microplastics.

Myrna Newman added, "We remove about 4 tons of plastic from our riverfronts every year through our riverbank cleanups, but that doesn't tell the whole story. While visible plastics are ugly along the riverfront, invisible microplastics - the plastics we can't remove - also cause the harm to our waterways."

“There is no silver bullet solution for the mini-menace of microplastics,” said Savitz, “fundamentally, we need to cut plastic pollution off at the source and change the way society deals with our waste.”