PennDOT is reminding drivers to stay alert on the roads as heavy rain is expected tomorrow from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Heavy widespread rainfall is anticipated across the state Friday and overnight into Saturday. There is potential for flooding on roadways and in low-lying areas.

Rain is expected to begin tomorrow morning and continue throughout that day and overnight. The heaviest rain is expected in the northwest region of the state, which could receive between 4 and 6 inches of rain, with rates of up to an inch per hour during the heaviest downpours. Much of the state could receive between 2 and 4 inches of rain.

"Our crews have been preparing for days by clearing out debris around drainage inlets and under bridges while readying equipment," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "With the forecast amount of rain, we remind the public to not drive on roads that are covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway."

Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.

“Based on the current forecast, we’re not expecting widespread flooding due to this storm system,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “However, you should be aware for the possibility of flooding on roadways and plan out several routes to get to your destination so that you don’t put yourself, your loved ones and first responders in danger.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don't Drown.

Anyone planning to travel should closely monitor weather conditions along travel routes.

