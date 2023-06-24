Harrisburg, Pa. — Pollinator planting projects continue across the state, PennDOT announced as it observes National Pollinator Week.

To help restore some pollinator habitats, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike Commission are managing over 40 acres of test plantings with 25 more acres in the process of development.

The roadside plantings are being continually monitored by maintenance teams who check for invasive animals and weeds while also monitoring healthy native plant growth and pollinator activity.

Earlier this year, PennDOT changed its roadside seed roster. Its collection no longer includes certain non-native and invasive species, and it has added plants like black-eyed Susans, ox-eye sunflowers, and common milkweed.

“The degradation and loss of pollinator habitats is a risk to those affected species as well as pollinator dependent crops across the state,” said PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary Cheryl Moon-Sirianni. “We invite every Pennsylvanian to join us in their own gardens, or with PennDOT through the Adopt and Beautify program.”

The PA Turnpike has piloted five pollinator habitats. Within those areas there are 19 different plots for a total of over 10 acres. The Turnpike Commission is experimenting with a variety of seed mixes and management practices.

Some of the plots include PennDOT's seed mixes of 16 native plants, including lanceleaf coreopsis (Coreopsis lanceolata), mint relatives like anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum), milkweed, and wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa), as well as foxglove beardtongue (Penstemon digitalis).

“Pollinator habitats provide an array of colors and fragrance,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “But more importantly these natural gardens, comprised of native plants, promote, protect, and preserve pollinating animals.”

PennDOT's Pollinator Habitat Plan, adopted in 2019, is operated in partnership with other federal and state agencies, private and community organizations, to create naturalized gardens and meadows planted with pollinator-friendly plant species at designated sites. Highway rights-of-way have been recognized nationally as lands that have potential to provide habitats for pollinators and support corridor connectivity for pollinators.

In November 2022, Act 112 established the Pollinator Habitat Program Fund to be supported in part by purchases of the new Pollinator license plate that PennDOT announced earlier this year. The fund will create naturalized gardens and meadows planted with pollinator-friendly species of flowering plants specifically for bees, butterflies, beetles, and other insects. Sixty-five percent of the proceeds from the license plate will be deposited into the Pollinator Habitat Program Fund.

The Pollinator license plate is now available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of no more than 14,000 pounds. Applicants for the Pollinator license plate must submit a completed Form MV-911, "Application for Special Fund Registration Plate." More information, including eligibility requirements and image of license plates, is available on the Registration Plates page on PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services website.

National Pollinator Week is recognized internationally during the last full week in June as an opportunity to spread awareness about the importance of pollinator species to the ecosystem and promote native pollinator gardens.

Habitat loss, pesticide use, and introduced diseases are just a few of the threats that pollinators face. Native pollinator-compatible plants are critical to Pennsylvania's ecosystem, agriculture, and local biodiversity — and it's simply nice to see hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies flitting from flower to flower.

To participate in Pollinator Week, consider planting some native pollinator-friendly plants. Milkweed is a popular option due to its ease of growth, attractive flowers, and its appeal to Monarch butterflies. Additionally, interested citizens can apply to the PennDOT Adopt and Beautify and Keystone Pollinator Habitat programs to get involved locally.

For more information about PA Turnpike's pollinator gardens and other related initiatives, check out the 2022 Sustainability Report.

