Over the last decade, the U.S. biking community grew by 47% according to bicycle-guider.com. More people are tuning their bikes, snapping on the helmet, and hitting the pavement, especially as the weather turns warmer.

Each year, PennDOT reminds riders about bicyclists safety tips and laws to help riders stay safe on the road. This includes Pennsylvania's Bicycle Helmet Law, which requires anyone under the age of 12 to wear a helmet when riding a bicycle - including operating the bicycle, riding as a passenger, or riding in an attached restraining seat or trailer.

PennDOT strongly recommends that all bicyclists, regardless of age, wear helmets whenever they ride.

“With many day cares being closed across the nation due to COVID-19, many people are watching children for their friends, neighbors, and family that normally do not so that the parents can continue to work. And with the weather turning fair, many children are expected to ride their bikes more," said Alan Keller, P.E., a traffic engineer for PennDOT District 2.

"Social distancing can be maintained while riding bikes, and other than the initial cost of purchasing a bicycle, it is a free activity. Unfortunately, conflicts between bicyclists and motorists can be tragic," said Keller. "So, it is especially important for those finding themselves watching children for others that they also become familiar with bicycle helmet laws and enforce them with children who are under their care."

Bicycle helmets should fit low and level on the head, one or two finger-widths above the eyebrows. The straps should be adjusted so that the helmet cannot move from side to side or back and forth. The side straps should form a V below the ears and the chin strap should be buckled snugly, allowing just one or two fingers to fit under the strap.

Bicycle helmets should be replaced about every three years, following a bicycle crash, at visible signs of damage or when a child outgrows his or her current helmet.

According to PennDOT data, statewide bicycle crashes resulted in 102 suspected serious injuries and 16 fatalities last year, and data from Outside magazine reports that pedestrians and cyclists' chance of a fatal injury increases by 50% if struck by an SUV or truck instead of a smaller vehicle.

PennDOT offers the following safety tips for bicyclists of all ages:

Wear light-colored, reflective clothing so you can be seen

Consider wearing an approved helmet and other protective gear

Ride on the right side of the road

Signal your intentions in advance

Consider attending training to obtain the skills necessary to ride safely on the road

Additionally, drivers are reminded to be on the lookout for bicyclists and slow down and drive with caution near bicyclists. Pennsylvania law requires drivers to give bicyclists four feet of space when passing them at a reduced speed.