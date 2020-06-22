Harrisburg -- This past weekend the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation began allowing people to schedule skills tests, including motorcycle skills tests.

The test itself has been modified to mitigate potential exposure of PennDOT staff or customers while maintaining the integrity of the testing process.

Tests may be scheduled online or by calling the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at (717) 412-5300.

These safety protocols will be in place:

PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test

The test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle

In yellow phase counties, examiner will conduct basic health pre-screening of applicant

If applicant is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, test will not be administered

There will be no pre-screening for customers in green counties

All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing.

Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam

Examiners will utilize iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected using wipes or spray sanitizer

PennDOT-Authorized Third Party Testers are also available for non-commercial testing. For a list of PennDOT Authorized Third Party Vendors, please visit the DMV website.