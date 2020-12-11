Saturday’s game will be broadcasted on ABC

University Park, Pa. – Penn State football’s contest this Saturday, Dec. 12, against Michigan State will now kick off at noon and be televised on ABC. The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network (10:30 a.m. airtime) and GoPSUsports.com.

In 34 all-time meetings, the Spartans lead 17-16-1. Last season, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes and tight end Pat Freiermuth caught three of them as the Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State, 28-7, in Spartan Stadium. Freiermuth's three touchdown catches were a career best. He finished the day with five catches for 60 yards to lead the Nittany Lions in receiving, while wide receiver KJ Hamler added five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.