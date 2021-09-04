State College, Pa. -- Fall is a great time to get outside and be more active! Penn State Extension is offering an eight-week walking program to help turn behaviors into healthy habits.

The Physical Activity Guidelines say moderate activity, such as walking for at least 150 minutes a week, reduces stress and fatigue and increases mental alertness. It improves cardiovascular functioning and strengthens bones. Combined with healthy eating, it can help to reduce or maintain body weight and decrease incidence of certain chronic diseases.

Whether you want to walk alone or gather your family, friends, or co-workers join Everybody Walk Across Pennsylvania as an individual walker or form a team of up to five. Even your dog can be a member of your team! Team members will try and walk or exercise an average of 10 miles per week for a total of eight weeks. Walk with your team or on your own, at a time and place convenient for you.

Weekly newsletters include motivators to keep walking and strategies for eating healthy so everyone can keep moving towards a healthier lifestyle. Everybody Walk Across Pennsylvania is a great program for worksites, schools, community groups, and more.

Individuals with all levels of physical ability are encouraged to participate. An exercise conversion chart is available to help you convert physical activity into miles walked.

The program will run Monday, Sept. 13 to Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The program is free, but team and individual registration is due Sept. 13, 2021 by 8 a.m.

Sign up today! For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/everybody-walk.

For assistance with registering or to register by phone, call 1-877-345-0691 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.